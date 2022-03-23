Green-fingered growers sought by outdoor charity

A series of gardening courses have been set up by an Aberystwyth-based group hoping to encourage green fingers in the region.

Aberystwyth-based outdoor learning and wellbeing charity Tir Coed will be hosting two free ten-week gardening courses – one focusing on improving your garden for wildlife and the other dedicated to organic gardening.

The wildlife gardening course will be held every Wednesday at Coed Tyllwyd, Llanfarian, while the organic gardening course is to take place every Monday in the grounds of Llanerchaeron.

The courses come as part of Tir Coed’s ambitious six-year AnTir project, which aims to reduce health, social and economic inequalities in rural mid and west Wales by helping people reconnect with nature.

Alice Read, Tir Coed’s AnTir Feasibility Project co-ordinator, said: “Gardening is a fantastic pastime for everyone – whatever their ability or experience – and the arrival of spring is the perfect time to get involved.

“Gardening helps put us in touch with nature and offers huge benefits to our physical health and mental wellbeing as well as helping the wildlife around us.

“It can even cut food bills when summer and autumn come around and the fruits of our labours are ready to harvest.

“Our wildlife gardening and organic gardening courses are the ideal opportunity to learn new skills, make friends and get your hands dirty under the supervision of our expert tutors.”

To find out more about these or any other Tir Coed courses, contact Alice at [email protected]