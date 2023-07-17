Aberporth Village Hall and Recreation Ground has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.
The well kept recreation ground and Welfare Park plus the community garden at Canolfan Dyffryn as well as the woodland areas have all played their part in gaining the award.
“We are delighted to win this award for the second year in a row,” said village hall chairman Mike Harwood.
“Our green spaces are very important and as a charity we work hard to maintain them for the community.”
180 community managed green spaces across the country have met the high standards needed to receive the Green Flag Community Award.
Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Free access to safe, high quality green space has never been more important. Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical well-being, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.
“News that a record number of community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate their success on the world stage.”