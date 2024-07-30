The data was released before the recent general election, which saw Ed Miliband return to government as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary. He ditched a ban on new onshore wind farms introduced by the Conservatives in 2015, which the Government hopes will boost economic growth and help transform the grid to clean energy by 2030. Alethea Warrington from climate charity Possible, described this as a "really positive step forward for our climate, our economy, and our energy bills", calling it "a sensible, practical move which reflects the UK public’s strong support for onshore wind, which goes across political parties and every constituency".