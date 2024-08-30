A Llanrhystud greyhound charity was the VIP guest at Aberystwyth’s Bandstand when Radio Wales came to town earlier this week.
On the 27 August, Hector's Greyhound Rescue, a dedicated charity based in Llanrhystud, enjoyed a moment of recognition and celebration as they were selected as VIP guests at the Bandstand in Aberystwyth.
This honour highlighted the critical work the organisation does in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming greyhounds in need.
The event was made even more special by the presence of Wynne Evans, the well-known Welsh tenor famous for his iconic appearances in the Go Compare adverts and his work on BBC Radio Wales.
Wynne spent time with the team from Hector's Greyhound Rescue, including an insightful live interview with Hayley Bradley, one of the organisation’s key representatives. During the interview, Evans learned more about the charity's mission and its impact on the lives of greyhounds.
Hector's Greyhound Rescue has been a beacon of hope for many greyhounds who have been discarded by the racing industry or found themselves in need of a second chance at life.
The charity tirelessly works to ensure these gentle dogs are given the care they deserve, from initial rescue through to finding them loving forever homes. Their work not only involves the physical care of these animals but also emotional support, as many greyhounds arrive traumatised or in poor health.
Two of these lucky greyhounds accompanied Hayley to the event, embodying the charity's success stories and the transformative power of care and compassion. Wynne Evans, known for his genuine warmth and connection with his audience, was visibly moved by the dogs’ stories and the dedication of the Hector's team.
The day at the Bandstand in Aberystwyth was not just a celebration of local culture and entertainment but also a platform to shine a light on the essential work of Hector's Greyhound Rescue. The charity continues to play a vital role in the community, advocating for greyhounds and ensuring they receive the love and care they so richly deserve.