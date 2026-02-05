RESIDENTS are calling for grit bins and greater maintenance after three cars almost went over a 20ft drop onto the A487 in Penparcau during the recent cold snap.
On 6 January, Maes Heli resident Paul Worrall was driving around the estate when his car lost traction at the top of the hill, sliding down and colliding with a tree at the base, narrowly avoiding the drop onto the busy trunk road below.
He wasn’t the only one. Two other cars also suffered the same fate in the icy condition, with one knocking the wire fencing down and stopping inches from the edge.
Paul said: “I had driven up one side of Maes Heli and it was only when I was at the top of the opposite side I realised it hadn’t been gritted.
“My car started slipping at the top, hitting the pavement and only came to a stop when it collided with a tree.
“Back in the day, the council used to drive around with a van and throw salt onto the roads and pavements on estates across the county.
“We have one salt bin but it is at the top of the hill and residents used it to clear the other side of Maes Heli.
“At the very least we need another salt bin and maybe a barrier to stop any cars from falling down onto the road below.
“It’s a busy road and there could have been a family walking past or oncoming cars.
“It’s very dangerous spot.
“My car was stopped by one of the trees, but others were extremely close to going over.”
Raymond Evans also lives on Maes Heli and uses a shop mobility.
He said: “I was stranded. The buses used to come around the estates but they don’t any more.
“It’s not just here. The cold weather caused issues for several areas.”
Penparcau councillor Carl Worrall is backing the pair’s call, saying: “There are a lot of places around the area that need salt bins that are regularly filled.
“I have raised this issue with Ceredigion County Council but was told I had to go through the town council.
“As well as the estates and other avenues and roads, we also need a grit bin near Saint Breiuc Bridge.
“I have been told of several people slipping on the bridge surface and there being a few falls this winter and it is a popular path used by several people, including young kids.
“I would be happy to take council staff round and show them where we need grit bins.”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Records indicate that there is currently a full grit bin sited at the top of the hill on Maesheli.
“You can request a grit bin by contacting the council in the usual way. When the request is received, an officer will visit site and carry out an assessment.
“Due to limited budgets, it may be that the bin is not sited immediately following positive assessment.
“To speed up the process, town and community councils can themselves purchase yellow bins.
“These will then be maintained, filled and replenished by the council.”
