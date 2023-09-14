She is a key member of the veterinary team at Milfeddygon Deufor. Her background gave her a love of animals and the countryside from a very early age and she was determined to become a vet before she had even left primary school. In 2016, that long-held dream came true when Malan graduated in Advanced Veterinary Practice from Liverpool University. She continues to study part-time to gain a postgraduate certificate in small animal veterinary.