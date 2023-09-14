A Gwynedd woman has become the first female board member for South Caernarfon Creameries.
The Welsh dairy co-operative has announced the appointment of Malan Hughes to their board.
Malan, who was born and raised at the family’s 500-acre dairy family farm near Pwllheli, will be the first woman to join the board since the formation of SCC in 1938.
She is a key member of the veterinary team at Milfeddygon Deufor. Her background gave her a love of animals and the countryside from a very early age and she was determined to become a vet before she had even left primary school. In 2016, that long-held dream came true when Malan graduated in Advanced Veterinary Practice from Liverpool University. She continues to study part-time to gain a postgraduate certificate in small animal veterinary.
Malan follows in the footsteps of her grandfather and father who also served as board members.
Soon to set up home just half a mile from the creamery, Malan is looking forward to her role on the board.
She said: “The creamery has been very important to us as a family and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to contributing towards the ongoing success and growth whilst ensuring the cooperative element of the creamery is recognised and strengthened.
“I’m eager to meet the producers and staff that I don’t know yet and I hope that all members are happy to have me represent them.”
Malan replaces Gareth Jenkins who retires from the board following 28 years of service.
Gareth, of Tanllyn Farm, Pencaenewydd, was appointed in July 1995, and became vice chair for a time.
SCC managing director, Alan Wyn Jones said: “I would like to welcome Malan to the board, particularly given she’s the first woman to be in this position. She will be a great asset bringing with her knowledge and expertise which will be important to SCC’s work.
“I would also like to thank Gareth for his long serving commitment and valuable contributions whilst on the Board and wish him a healthy and happy retirement.”