Group raises £20,000 for lifesaving charity

A community group in Abersoch has raised £20,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance in the nine years since it was formed.

The 35 members of Abersoch 60 have raised the money by voluntarily donating £60 each year to the lifesaving charity. The most recent donation of £2,000 was presented to the Wales Air Ambulance’s community fundraiser, Louise Courtnage, at the group’s annual social get together.

Abersoch 60, which was set up by Brian Holland and Jane Sproston, got its name because members originally had to be over 60 to join its popular group.

The Wales Air Ambulance celebrated its 21st anniversary on St David’s Day. Now operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep the helicopters flying.

Reflecting on why the group decided to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, Andrea Holland, from Abersoch 60, said: “A group of friends were having lunch in Abersoch, and we were discussing how essential the Wales Air Ambulance was to our local community, being so far from the nearest hospital.

“We all knew of several people in the local area who’s lives had been saved by the immediate response and action of Wales Air Ambulance in getting them to hospital. We all agreed we would like to donate in some way.

“A letter goes out to all members in early summer asking if they still wish to donate but there is no pressure, and it is purely voluntary. That first year we presented a cheque for £2,250 and for the nine years since a total of £20,000 has been raised. I would like to thank all past and present members for their support and generosity.”

Louise Courtnage from the Wales Air Ambulance said: “A huge thank you as always to all the members of Abersoch 60 who voluntarily donate money to our lifesaving charity. Each year I get invited to a wonderful social gathering where they present a donation. It is incredible to think these members have raised £20,000 in nine years. Their continued support enables us to be there for the people of Wales when they us the most.”