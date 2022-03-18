Group set up to review transport

A panel of independent commissioners will recommend how to build a sustainable and integrated transport system for north Wales.

The panel members have been announced by deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters.

In February, the Mr Waters announced plans to establish the North Wales Transport Commission led by Lord Terry Burns.

During a visit to an innovative transport initiative in Denbighshire he announced the membership of the group and the areas it will focus on.

The Deputy Minister said: “The North Wales Transport Commission will build on the great work already being delivered by the North Wales Metro programme such as this Fflecsi service and consider the needs of all communities; both urban and rural, along the coast and inland.

“This is the opportunity to ensure that north Wales has the transport network which meets its needs for the future and deals with the challenges we face with the climate emergency.

“I’m very pleased to announce the six commissioners who will take forward this work and provide recommendations to me next year. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge and I look forward to working with them.”

The six commissioners are:

John Parkin, professor of Transport Engineering at the University of the West of England and deputy director of the Centre for Transport and Society, Ashley Rogers, commercial director of the North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council, Dyfed Edwards, deputy chair of the Welsh Revenue Authority and former leader of Gwynedd Council, Dr Georgina Santos, senior lecturer at Cardiff University and economist interested in environmental and transport economics and public policy, Sue Flack, former director of planning and Transport at Nottingham City Council, now independent transport consultant specialising in integrating planning and transport and Stephen Joseph OBE, advisor and former director of the Campaign for Better Transport.

The Commission will be supported by a Welsh Government and Transport for Wales Secretariat. From this, Mr Waters has appointed advisory members to the commission. They are Glyn Evans, Active Travel Lead - North Wales, Transport for Wales and Ruth Wojtan, North Wales Metro strategic development project manager.