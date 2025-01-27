New group singing sessions are starting in Aberaeron for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.
ParkinSings, a pilot project between Parkinson's UK Cymru and social enterprise Choirs For Good, will give those with Parkinson’s and their carers an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of community singing and see if it can help improve control of the voice and breathing, as well as benefit mental and emotional wellbeing.
Over the course of three months, regular group singing sessions will be held in The Feathers Hotel, Aberaeron on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm.
The project is funded by the Arts Council of Wales’ Health and Wellbeing Lottery Fund.
Wendy Allison, Community Development Coordinator for mid and north Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “People with Parkinson’s tell us that getting involved with activities in the local community can make a real difference – so why not join the group singing sessions in Aberaeron?
“We’re delighted to be working in collaboration with Choirs for Good on this project.
“People with Parkinson’s can, at times, have issues with vocal strength leading to speech being affected, so taking part in the choir could potentially be beneficial.
“We hope that these new sessions will encourage people to try singing and help manage the impact of Parkinson’s on their health and wellbeing, meet new people and have fun at the same time."
Ruth Haugen, Impact Manager at Choirs For Good, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Parkinson’s UK Cymru on this innovative pilot project.
“We’re looking forward to widening our understanding of the impact of singing on people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.”
For more information about ParkinSings contact Wendy Allison, [email protected] or call 0344 225 3631.
ParkinSings sessions will be held in Aberaeron on 4 and 25 February and 4 and 25 March.