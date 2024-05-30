More than £5,000 has been raised for Bronglais Hospital to thank staff for saving the life of Bow Street baby, Cai Evans.
Cai was just three days old last July when he nearly died from hypothermia and hypoglycaemia.
Parents Ian and Kate say without “the fast work” of doctors and nurses Cai would have died.
“The care we received was amazing and we couldn't have asked for better nurses, doctors and consultants.
“We'd love to make a difference and say a big thank you.”
To do just that, Kate, Ian and a group of friends and family took part in The Welsh Three Peaks Challenge on 25 May.
The Welsh Three Peaks Challenge takes in Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan.
The group completed ‘Cai’s climb’ in 17 hours and 37 minutes and have raised an incredible £5,375 so far.
“For someone who doesn't even like walking this challenge was always going to be a hard one but with the support of the group they pushed me through,” said Kate.
“To the rest of the group who walked with us, thank you so much, we couldn't have asked for a better bunch, you smashed it.
“Allan, thank you so much for driving the bus for us and then walking Pen y Fan with us, legend!
“Kirsty and Steve (Griff) for turning up at Cadair, making tea coffee and the best pasta pot I've ever had, and keeping us going, it meant so much.
“Shân lawson for doing the challenge with us but also making sure everyone was okay. That was amazing of you and meant so much.
“Thank you so much to everyone who donated. We've been overwhelmed with the support and we've smashed the target more than we ever thought.”
Kate added: “We'd like to thank Tesco and Morrisons for the food donations and Aber soft drinks for all of our drinks and sweets.
“Shon Morgans (Park Lodge Hotel) for sponsoring the t-shirts, Richard and Pauline Lucas for cheering us on half way up Cadair - that was a big boost and so kind - and
Bethan and Rod, thank you for climbing Pen y Fan with us, it meant so much.”
She added: “There is still time to donate if you can. Every penny counts. We are so close to reaching a £5,500 now.”
If you would like to donate money to Cai’s Climb, visit https://hyweldda.enthuse.com/pf/kate-evans