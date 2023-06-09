Community groups in Gwynedd are being urged to bid for a slice of a special £25,000 fund set up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of a crime-fighting charity.
Since being established in 1998, the North Wales Police and Community Trust (PACT) has given more than £2 million towards local initiatives across the region – appropriately, much of it cash seized from criminals and recycled for the public good.
The organisation works closely with North Wales Police’s neighbourhood policing teams, particularly the network of police community support officers.
Its main focus is to provide funding to community and voluntary groups for schemes that improve people’s quality of life by reducing crime and the fear of crime.
PACT is now inviting bids for grants up to £2,500, with the window for applications open until the final deadline on 30 June.
Over the past quarter of a century projects in every single county in north Wales have benefited from funding.
They include the pioneering Justice in a Day drama workshops with schools across the region, giving young people a taste of how the criminal justice system works and the devastating effect crime can have on families and the community.
PACT chair Ashley Rogers said: “We wanted to do something special to mark this momentous milestone in PACT’s history.
“Our success is very much a testament to all the hard work that takes place at local level in our communities throughout North Wales.
“Given the nature of what we do, it’s very appropriate that a good portion of our funding comes from the ill-gotten gains of criminals seized via the Proceeds of Crime Act.
“I would urge community groups and organisations across north Wales to get their bids to the silver jubilee fund so that we can kick start the next 25 years of combating crime and making north Wales an even safer place to live, work and visit.”
Application forms can be obtained via the PACT North Wales website, at www.pactnorthwales.co.uk