The Christmas lights were switched on by former county councillor and Penparcau stalwart, Goronwy Edwards MBE on Friday night.
A crowd gathered next to the new metal tree near Neuadd Goffa as Groxy pushed the button to illuminate the wet December evening.
Goronwy with Aberystwyth Mayor Emlyn Jones next to the metal tree. Credit: Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Mr Edwards was accompanied by a choir from Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, who sang Christmas carols.
Penparcau county councillor Carl Worrall thanked all the people who have helped support the event.
A traditional real Christmas tree has also been placed in the village at the entrance to Third Avenue along Penparcau Road.
