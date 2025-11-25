Penparcau stalwart Goronwy Edwards MBE will have the honour of switching on Penparcau's Christmas lights this Friday.
Goronwy, or Groxy as he is affectionately known, served as the county councillor for Penparcau for several years.
The switch on will take place at 6pm on Friday, 28 November, near Neuadd Goffa where a metallic tree has been placed this year.
Groxy will be accompanied by a choir from Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, who will be singing Christmas carols.
The switch on will be followed by tea and coffee in Neuadd Goffa.
Cllr Carl Worrall has thanked all the people who have helped support the event.
A traditional real Christmas tree will also be placed in the village at the entrance to Third Avenue along Penparcau Road.
