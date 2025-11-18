Work is progressing well at HAHAV Ceredigion’s Plas Antaron site.
You may notice as you drive past there that significant work is going on at the Penparcau building.
Earlier this year the local hospice at home charity announced that it could move ahead with the second phase of adaptations to its Aberystwyth base following a significant funding boost from Welsh Government.
Having already secured funding from the National Lottery, the Moondance Foundation and the UK SPF fund, there was still a significant shortfall, but Welsh Government support ensured the building work could forge ahead and progress is very promising.
Following a full tendering process, local building company LEB Construction secured the work, and having started in August it is on schedule to be completed by April 2026.
HAHAV Ceredigion chair Gwerfyl Pierce Jones is delighted with the progress so far.
She said: “As a volunteer led organisation with a small number of core staff we are completely reliant on raising funds to run the organisation. We receive no regular core funding towards our day to day running costs, so to allow us to take forward this vital renovation work, we were dependent on substantial capital funding and we are so grateful for this support.
“The development of the Living Well Centre, coupled with our expanding work delivering hospice at home services across Ceredigion, will help us support those greatest in need, allowing us to offer tailored and practical assistance to our many clients.”
One of the key people involved in this renovation project is architectural designer Stuart Ball, who has put his heart and soul into the project as he sees this as a crucial development for Ceredigion, who said: “Due to the need to apply for capital funding from a number of sources, we approached this project with a phased approach with the first part, creating a new Art Room, completed last year.
“The current phase is the vital one, involving upgrades to services and infrastructure. This includes installing a lift and entrance ramp to improve access, new toilets, widened corridors, roofing work, and the refurbishment of the main function room, which is the heart of the building.
“The end product will be a practical and comfortable building which I hope will provide beautiful spaces for users, staff and volunteers.”
While the renovation work at Plas Antaron is ongoing, HAHAV Ceredigion’s day to day work still has to continue as Gwerfyl explained.
“We are extremely grateful to the elders of St David’s chapel, Bath Street, for allowing us to use their facilities during this phase, and providing staff and volunteers with a base to carry on the much needed work across the county.
“Our dedicated team of volunteers at the Pier St shop and Glanyrafon warehouse continue to trade on a daily basis and all monies raised contribute to the costs of our services.
“I am confident that from April next year, HAHAV Ceredigion will have a much improved centre that will put us in good stead to develop and expand our work for many years to come.”
