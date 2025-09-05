A college with campuses in Gwynedd has achieved the highest ‘Overall Satisfaction’ rate in Wales in the 2025 National Student Survey - for the second year in a row.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai had an 88 per cent positive score in the annual survey of higher education learners. This was higher than any other university in Wales, and six per cent above the UK average.
They also secured the top spot in North Wales for ‘Overall Satisfaction with Teaching’ (89.2 per cent positive) and outperformed the UK average in 25 out of 27 survey questions.
The National Student Survey annually collates students’ opinions on the quality of their higher education courses. This informs prospective students' choices, provides data supporting universities and colleges to improve student experience, and aids public accountability.
Every university in the UK takes part in the survey, as do many further education colleges.
Key strengths highlighted by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai students in the 2025 survey include learning opportunities, assessment and feedback, and academic support.
In the ‘learning opportunities' section, 93 per cent of students felt their course developed knowledge and skills for the future – 12 per cent higher than the UK average. 93 per cent said their course introduced subjects and skills in a way that built on what they had already learned (8 per cent up on UK average).
Under ‘assessment and feedback’, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai scored well above the UK average in every question, including How clear were the marking criteria used to assess your work? and How fair has the marking and assessment been on your course? (both 14 per cent higher than UK average) and How well have assessments allowed you to demonstrate what you have learned? (13 per cent higher).
Under ‘academic support’, 97 per cent said it was easy to contact teachers, with 94 per cent feeling teaching staff had supported their learning well.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Chief Executive Aled Jones-Griffith said: “We’re proud to have been ranked top in Wales for Overall Satisfaction in the National Student Survey, and we’re grateful to our learners for sharing their experiences and putting us top of the list.
“As we continue to expand and broaden our higher education offer, it’s extremely encouraging that learners value our high-quality university-level courses and academic support, which are amongst the best in Wales.
“The results really do give us an important insight into how students feel about their higher education experience, and I’m delighted Grŵp Llandrillo Menai learners are expressing such positive views about the provision we offer across our campuses.
“The results are testament to the hard work and investment in our students by our talented, dedicated and industry-experienced staff, which are our greatest asset at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.”
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai offers university courses in more than 30 subject areas. The majority are delivered at the specialist university centre at the Rhos-on-Sea campus, with many also delivered at Bangor, Dolgellau, Llangefni and Rhyl campuses.
Applications are still being accepted for Degree programmes for September entry. Visit gllm.ac.uk/degrees or email [email protected] for more information.
