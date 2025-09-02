A project set up to transform the lives of 16-25 year olds in Dwyfor and Meirionnydd has received funding from the North Wales police chief.
Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, has visited Cyfle Iach in Pwlleli to learn about its aims and the difference it is making in the local community.
The funding has helped to purchase equipment for use in one-to-one engagement sessions with harder to reach young people across the Dwyfor and Meirionnydd areas.
These young people are at risk of social isolation, poor mental health, and involvement in anti-social or criminal behaviour.
By offering informal, interest-led outdoor sessions, such as walking, fishing, paddle boarding and horse therapy. The providers, Cyfle Support Services, aim to build trust, promote wellbeing and encourage participation in wider support services.
While at the Cyfle Support Services base on the High Street in Pwllheli, PCC Dunbobbin met Service Manager Jane Watkinson and Supported Accommodation Manager Beca Williams and heard from them about the project and what it hopes to achieve.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “Young people are our future and are a key focus of my plan to support communities across North Wales.
"As such, I am pleased that through my Innovate to Grow fund, we have been able to help the Cyfle Iach project reach some of the most vulnerable young people across areas such as Pwllheli, the wider Pen Llŷn and Dwyfor district, and Meirionnydd.
"Reaching these young people at an early stage will hopefully prevent further issues later on and encourage them to turn away from the temptation of crime and anti-social behaviour.”
Jane Watkinson from Cyfle Support Services said: “The project hopes to create safe, youth-led spaces where staff can engage meaningfully and provide tailored, ongoing support to improve outcomes and reduce vulnerabilities.”
