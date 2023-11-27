A man from Pwllheli has won a scholarship to develop his work on the UK beef industry.
Gwion Parry is one of two 2024 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society scholars for 2024. The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is proud to continue supporting the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust, an organisation that awards individuals with life changing opportunities, with a view to developing agricultural sector leaders and innovators of the future.
All Nuffield Scholars work within the farming, food, horticulture or rural sectors and during their 18-month long studies will undertake their research project in their area of interest.
They will receive a bursary to encourage them to travel for at least eight weeks, allowing them the opportunity to study practices used abroad and at home.
Gwion’s area of study is The disconnection between eating quality in the UK beef industry – from farm to fork.
As well as Gwion, Lucinda Owen-George from Cardiff, whose chosen topic is Tea cultivation within agroecology – the development of a high value opportunity for UK farms, has also been given a scholarship.
Gwion grew up on his family’s farm on the Llŷn Peninsula.
There, he and his family farm a pedigree, performance recorded stabiliser herd and an early lambing sheep flock.
He studied Agriculture and Business at Aberystwyth University and in early 2023 started an ultrasound scanning business, measuring rib eye area, fat depth and marbling percentage in cattle all over the UK.
The Nuffield Scholarship offers the chance for forward-thinking food and farming industry people who are ideally in the second quarter of their working life to take time out over an 18-month period, and study a key area for change or future development within the food chain.
The ultimate objective for each scholarship is the presentation of a report that can help British farmers look at their own businesses and consider different ideas.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is committed to encouraging and supporting education and research within the agriculture and land-based industries in Wales.
The continued investment in young people is one of the society’s key charitable objectives and an essential part of the society’s future.
Gwion and Lucy will be presented with certificates during the official opening ceremony of the Royal Welsh Winter Fair on Monday, 27 November.