Young farmers from Gwynedd and Ceredigion scooped the two top prizes at the Wales YFC Eisteddfod.
A full hall watched on as Mared Fflur Roberts, a member of Dyffryn Madog YFC on the Llŷn Peninsula, was awarded the Chair, while Alaw Fflur Jones, of Felinfach YFC in Ceredigion, was presented as the winner of the Crown.
The brief for this year’s Chair competition was a poem on the theme Locality. A lovely chair inspired by Melin Llynon and Menai Suspension bridge was created by Tomos Jones, a member of Ynys Môn YFC, which was sponsored gratefully this year by FUW. Mared won for “creating a chair of a poem and created the poem of the chair”, in the words of the judge.
Mared, who is an A-level student hoping to go to Aberystwyth University to study Welsh next year, impressed judge Rocet Arwel Jones, who said the competition was “a familiar subject that is treated sensitively in an agricultural context; completely suitable and worthy of the Wales YFC Chair.”
Mared Fflur Jones from Meirionnydd was second and Tomos Evans of Pembrokeshire placed third.
The task for this year's Crown competition was a prose on the theme Wings, with Llyr Titus as judge.
Alaw, a former student at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron and Cardiff University, was victorious and left with a beautiful crown created by Helen Evans ‘Blod.’
The crown, sponsored by Dŵr Cymru, was created with inspiration of Anglesey landscapes; the dramatic colours of Mynydd Parys, the waves and fields of the coast to the copper wire and wool, all co-ordinating the island’s agricultural industry.
Alaw is a familiar name to Wales YFC since being Junior Member of the Year for the movement at county, Wales and national level in 2018/2019.
The judge said her piece “made an impression from the very beginning, the dialogue was natural, the handling of the subject under consideration was sensitive”.
High praise was given to Eluned Hughes from Eryri who came in second place and to Mared Fflur Jones who placed third.
Wales YFC would like to thank everyone who took part in the ceremony, the sponsors, the judges for their work, representatives who led and greeted the winners, Glwys Morus Williams for the fanfare, Glesni Rhys for singing the chairing song and to Elain Rhys for accompanying.
"Congratulations again to both winners and thank you to Golwg360 for publishing their work and to Literature Wales for offering both a place on Cwrs Olwen at the beginning of December," the organisers said.