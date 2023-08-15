A 70 km long anti-nuclear march ‘sent a powerful message’ according to its organiser.
The march from Trawsfynydd to the Eisteddfod in Boduan, Pwllheli, was organised by the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament Cymru, with support from anti-nuclear groups CADNO, People Against Wylfa B (PAWB), Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA).
Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, National Secretary of CND Cymru, said: “Communities and people all across Gwynedd showed their support as we discussed the issue of nuclear power with them - it's link to military nuclear development, the billions in investment and years in time it has diverted from renewable and community owned energy generation and storage, and the implications nuclear development here in wales will have on the rest of the world."
Sam Bannon, march organiser, added: "We sent a powerful message. As we marched through the Eisteddfod, people came out of their tent stalls to applaud. The strength of feeling was clear - and this is a strong message to decision makers."
The groups organised a film screening in Blaenau Ffestioniog’s Cell B on Wednesday, 2 August. Afterwards guests had the chance to ask questions to a panel which included the film’s director Vicki Lesley, Member of the Senedd Mabon ap Gwynfor and author Dr Phillipa Holloway.
Mr ap Gwynfor said these events were ‘crucial’ for raising people’s awareness and ‘forcing us to think afresh’ about nuclear energy.
“The film shown in Cell B set out the facts around the history of nuclear power. It was pretty clear that the history of nuclear power is dirty, it’s a dirty industry and a dirty element that’s mistreated communities across the world since the 1950s and continues to do so today. I don’t think anybody came away from that without learning something, myself included.
“Knowing the history and context of the nuclear industry helps us understand everything around the sector, and why nuclear isn’t what it was made out to be.
“These events are crucial because they raise awareness and force those of us to think afresh on the issues at hand, and ask these difficult questions. For the last 10-15 years we’ve been sold this idea that nuclear is a fantastic element and the industry will create well paid jobs, save the environment, and all sorts of arguments which say it will help, but none of them stand up under scrutiny. These events give us the chance to push back against that whitewashing.
“There’s not enough being done to protect Wales from nuclear energy, our own government is promoting it and they’re trying to attract new nuclear into North West Wales. They’re selling nuclear energy as an ideal scenario for us which will solve all of our problems, without telling us the whole truth behind it.”