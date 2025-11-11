A 64-year-old pedestrian has died following a collision on the A487.
North Wales Police said the man died following the collision on the Caernarfon bypass in Gwynedd on Sunday, 9 November.
Police responded to a report of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian near Bontnewydd at around 8.30pm on Sunday, 9 November.
Emergency services attended but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
Sergeant Katie Davies from the Roads Policing Unit said: “I share my deepest condolences with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact police.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.