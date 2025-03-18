A Tesla driver has staged the "world's biggest anti-Elon Musk protest - a 250m long "Don't buy a Tesla" message raked into sand on a beach near Porthmadog.
The driver, named only as Prama, carved out the words - alongside a silhouette of Musk's now infamous 'salute' he gave at an inaugural event in Washington, DC.
Political campaign group Led By Donkeys staged the protest on Black Rock Sands - Traeth y Greigddu - Morfa Bychan, Porthmadog.
It was made by attaching a huge rake to the back of a Tesla Model 3, which was driven around the beach to create the 250m x 150m message.
The group claims it is the "world's biggest anti-Elon Musk protest".
A spokesperson for the group said: "Like thousands of others, Prama is selling her Tesla in response to Musk’s embrace of the global far-right."
Explaining why, after six years, she’s selling her Tesla, she said: "We used to joke that Elon Musk was like a real-life Iron Man, but then there's so many things that have happened.
"He's gone into becoming someone who is obsessed by power, and that's really changed my view on him.
"When he started getting onto the tickets of the extreme far-right, that's when I started thinking, 'I'm not really sure I should be driving a Tesla'.
“Please, don’t buy a Tesla.”
The protest took place on 14 March.