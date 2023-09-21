A Gwynedd bus service has been shortlisted for a UK transport award.
Sherpa’r Wyddfa is among the nominees shortlisted for Best Bus Service at the UK Transport Awards. Sherpa’r Wyddfa is run by a partnership that includes Gwynedd Council, Transport for Wales, Conwy Council and Eryri National Park.
Since April 2022, Sherpa’r Wyddfa has been transformed and offers regular services that connect the mountains of Eryri with the sea and provides additional services in places where high levels of people visit to enjoy the popular destinations of the area.
The response to the service in its new form has been extremely positive with a 29 per cent increase in the number of users over the past year.
Cllr Dafydd Meurig, cabinet member for the environment, said: "The success of Sherpa’r Wyddfa is testament to how transport services can be modernised to meet the needs of users in challenging times. The service combines routes that enable Gwynedd residents to complete important day-to-day journeys, with a very useful service for people visiting the area.
"Over the past few years, there have been alarming scenes of people driving their cars and parking in completely unsuitable places near Yr Wyddfa and other popular mountains in Eryri.
"But thanks to careful planning, many more people are making the wise choice and traveling on the Sherpa, which offers a network of bus services that enable them to travel around Eryri in a sustainable way."
The Sherpa’r Wyddfa Service runs regularly, connecting popular routes around Eryri. This enables people to park their vehicles in appropriate car parks before enjoying the mountains of Eryri and other popular attractions available locally.
The UK Transport Awards will be held in London on 5 October.