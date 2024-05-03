The Gwynedd winner of a Welsh business award is gearing up for the UK final.
Brook Cottage Shepherd Huts, Pwllheli won The Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) Service Excellence Award at the Wales regional final.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) recognised the brightest and best entrepreneurs from Wales.
The next stop for this year’s Welsh winners is the UK grand final at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Thursday, 9 May, where they will compete for the top honours.
From sustainability to innovation, family businesses to start-ups, all the winners were honoured for their achievements over the last 12 months as they came together to, not only receive their awards, but to inspire one another for the year ahead.