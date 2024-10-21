Gwynedd Council want to hear from businesses to tailor services and support.
Business owners in the county can share their views through a short questionnaire. The results will provide an overview of the current business climate and give the council a better understanding of the needs of businesses.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Community Department, said: "We want to hear from businesses across all sectors about the challenges you face, the support you need and your plans for the future.
"I encourage those who run businesses of all sizes and in all sectors to have their say.
“Businesses are a key part of our local economy and to be able to continue to provide appropriate help and support, it is essential that we hear about the local trends and challenges. The results of this survey will help us a great deal towards this."
To complete the survey, visit to the council website.
If you are unable to give your opinion online, a paper copy of the questionnaire and a free postal envelope to return it is available in Gwynedd libraries, at Siop Gwynedd Caernarfon, Pwllheli or Dolgellau or by calling 01286 679505.
The survey closes on Monday, 25 November.