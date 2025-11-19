Dwyfor Meirionnydd politicians have welcomed the news that Gwynedd has been recognised as one of the top five areas in the UK for defibrillator coverage, but want them to be cheaper.
The Cardiac Coverage report by defibshop, as reported by the ‘Cambrian News’, shows Gwynedd has 50.35 defibrillators per 10,000 people, placing it among the best-prepared UK regions for responding to cardiac emergencies.
Liz Saville Roberts MP, who is calling on UK government to remove VAT from defibrillators, making them more affordable and bringing costs down by up to £500, said: “It is unacceptable that community groups working hard to save lives are penalised by VAT when purchasing defibrillators. These devices are not luxuries - they are essential, lifesaving equipment.
“I have consistently supported calls to remove VAT on defibrillators for community use, and I urge the UK Government to take this simple, practical step to improve access to public health measures.”
Mr ap Gwynfor added: “These devices save lives, and the people of Gwynedd have shown what can be achieved when we work together for the common good.
“I’ve seen the incredible work done by local volunteers, schools, and organisations - often in partnership with charities - to ensure lifesaving defibrillators are available when and where they’re needed most.
“We must continue to build on this momentum, ensuring no-one is ever too far from the help they need in a cardiac emergency.
“I also encourage every school, village hall, public venue, and business in Gwynedd to consider how they can help expand this vital network of emergency equipment.
“The recognition of Gwynedd as a UK leader in defibrillator coverage is not just a statistic, it’s a reflection of lives potentially saved. Diolch o galon to everyone that has played a part in making Gwynedd a leader in cardiac preparedness.”
