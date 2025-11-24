A grateful schoolboy who needed the help of the Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) has raised money for the charity not once, but twice.
Ten-year-old Aron Lloyd from Dolgellau has raised an incredible £1,100 for WAA by walking, cycling and running over 100-miles - the distance from his home to Ysbyty Gwynedd twice.
The Ysgol Bro Idris pupil first needed the help of WAA when he was just two years old, after he suffered from a febrile seizure.
His mum Rhian said, ‘all was good’ and he grew out of the seizures.
In January this year the charity was called out to Aron again, after he suffered an accident whilst sledging with his brother and friends. An ambulance was called and they were assisted by WAA medics, who arrived in one of the charity’s rapid response vehicles. Aron broke his femur when he hit a rock. He was taken to hospital via road and needed an operation to have a plate and pins fitted.
Despite being unable to play sports since his accident, Aron set himself the challenge to run, walk or cycle 102 miles for WAA. By the time he finished his challenge he clocked up an amazing 106-miles.
Aron completed the huge challenge by walking Cader Idris.
Rhian said: “Our family are very proud of Aron for doing the challenge and his friends were very supportive. Aron raised £1,100 in total and was really happy to have raised that amount.”
Aron is still undergoing hospital treatment to help with his recovery. He is awaiting a further operation to remove the plate from his leg and is looking forward to being able to return to playing football.
Following on from his 106-mile challenge a delighted Aron, his parents and brother visited the Caernarfon airbase where he met Elaine Orr, the Charity’s Regional Fundraising Manager for the area and the crew that treated him.
Elaine said: “It was wonderful to meet Aron and his family at the airbase and hear his story. Aron and his family know first-hand how important our helicopters and rapid response vehicles are to the people of Wales. It’s remarkable that Aron has needed our service not once but twice and lovely that he wanted to fundraise for us.
“Aron has raised an incredible amount of money for the Wales Air Ambulance, and he should be immensely proud of himself. The charity needs to raise £13 million pounds every year to keep its helicopters in the air and its rapid response vehicles on the road. Fundraisers like Aron’s will help us to continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most.
“We’re delighted that kind-hearted Aron wanted to fundraise for the Charity, despite his leg injury. It’s incredible he reached 106 miles! We wish Aron all the best with his on-going treatment and hope he will return to playing the sport he loves soon.”
WAA is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
