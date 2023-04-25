One of Wales’ most respected male voice choirs will travel from Gwynedd to perform at Rhosygilwen this weekend.
Côr Godre’r Aran, based in the village of Llanuwchllyn at the western end of Lake Bala, will perform at the venue this Saturday, 6 May.
The Aran Mountains form a majestic backdrop to the scenic view looking west from the rural market town of Bala located at the eastern end of the lake.
The area is steeped in history and has a long and proud poetic, literary, musical and cultural heritage. The choir membership represents a spectrum of rural occupations and is unique in that all members are natural Welsh speakers.
Eirian Owen, their musical director and accompanist, is herself an accomplished musician and has directed the choir for over two decades.
The choir will perform at Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen, SA432TW. Tickets are available at rhosygilwen.co.uk or by calling 01239 841387 during office hours. A bowl of pre-concert cawl can also be ordered on that number.