A city in Gwynedd is getting ready to host its very own pride event there later this month.
It has been announced that Caernarfon Pride 2024 will take place from 12pm on Saturday, 29 June.
North Wales Police are supporting the event, sharing details about it on their social media sites, stating that “the local policing team are proud to support this event”.
“Last year North Wales Pride received a huge welcome by the community of Caernarfon, which resulted in the organisers launching the first Caernarfon Pride,” an NWP Gwynedd North spokesperson said on Facebook.
“Officers will be on duty throughout day in the town.”
A facebook page called Balchder Caernarfon Pride 2024 contains some more information about the day.
“Save the date and join us for Caernarfon PRIDE 2024!,” the post explains.
“This summer, celebrate love, diversity, and community with a vibrant festive experience!
“Get ready for a colourful parade through the streets of Caernarfon, electrifying live music and performances throughout the day, a variety of stalls and guest speakers.
“Stay tuned for more details!
“All welcome - come join the celebration!”
Visit Balchder Caernarfon Pride 2024 on Saturday, 29 June. The event starts at 12pm.