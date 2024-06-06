Gary and Seona Loveman who run Aberdyfi’s Britannia Inn want to grow their ‘Slip to the Brit’ fundraising walk for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity into a bigger event.
Seona was a regular visitor to Aberdyfi as a young child, and they couple moved to north Wales nine years ago.
Seona said: “When we first came we had a Wine bar in Tywyn. Then Covid happened and we decided to move to Aberdyfi and take over the Britannia Inn.
“When we left, people said they’d have to walk the beach to us to get a beer. That was the lightbulb moment for me. I thought, why not create an event starting in Tywyn and ending in Aberdyfi, but do some good too, raising funds for charity.
“The air ambulance is the biggest one that everyone can relate to. It applies to all, whatever your age, whatever your health or fitness. You might need them one day.
“It is so important to support them, and our annual event can hopefully play a part in raising awareness about its lifesaving work.”
This year’s event took place on 3 May, with some people donning fancy dress.
Seona said: “The dressing up bit has really taken off! It appears a lot of grown men enjoy dressing in brightly coloured outfits and running around in public.”
The Lovemans are still raising funds from the event. Seona said: “When people sign up online, they pay £10. We also tend to get extra donations coming in in the following weeks after the event.
“On the day each person probably brings three or four family or friends who also donate to buckets or collections tins.
“One guy got his friends to sponsor him individually and he came with the best part of £250.
“People will pop into the bar and say ‘Here’s £50’ or whatever they can afford. People want to help, and it makes it easy for them to do that because they have had a good day out. I’ve already heard people saying, when are you going to do it again?
“We’re going to do it again for the air ambulance charity. It will be 3 May 2025.
“It feels great to help towards the running costs, I just wish we could raise more. Because clearly £3,000 doesn’t get the helicopter off the ground I appreciate the huge cost involved. And it would be nice to be a bigger event.