A Pwllheli woman is backing Asda’s collaboration between Breast Cancer Now, Breast Test Wales and Asda, where mobile breast screening units can often be found.
Jo Scott, 58, Pwllheli Asda community champion, knows too well the devastating impact breast cancer can have.
As part of her role, Jo has arranged countless fundraising and awareness activities for Asda and has taken on challenges such as walking 25,000 steps a day to support and raise funds for Asda Tickled Pink. She is committed to raising awareness of the importance of attending regular breast screening and breast checking.
Jo said: “I really encourage all women to go to their breast screening appointment when it comes through the post. I was screened at the Breast Test Wales Screening Unit in Pwllheli, which was at our local leisure centre, and it only took 10 minutes, the staff were so kind and reassuring and then it was straight back to work.
“I have lost so many family members to breast cancer – my mum, grandmother, sister, and my aunt, so naturally, I was scared because of my family history and was preparing myself for the worst news. You can worry yourself sick, but we should all prioritise looking after ourselves by attending our appointments and doing regular breast checking. If you just go and get yourself screened you can find out whether it's good news or bad, and if it is breast cancer, early detection is so important.”
An initiative being rolled out in Asda’s 28th year of supporting breast cancer charities through its Tickled Pink Partnership will see mobile test units at some stores.
Rachael Franklin, director of fundraising, communications and engagement, at Breast Cancer Now said: “We’re absolutely delighted Breast Test Wales and our long-term partner, Asda, have come together to make vital breast screening service more accessible to women across Wales.
“Breast screening is a key tool for detecting breast cancer early, and critically, we know that the sooner the disease is diagnosed, the more likely treatment is to be successful. As such, we welcome this important initiative which will help us raise awareness of breast screening and encourage more women to attend when invited, across new areas of the community.”
Dean Phillips, Head of Programme for Breast Test Wales, said: “Breast screening looks for breast cancer before symptoms show. Finding breast cancer early means there is the best chance of successful treatment and survival from breast cancer.”