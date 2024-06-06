“I have lost so many family members to breast cancer – my mum, grandmother, sister, and my aunt, so naturally, I was scared because of my family history and was preparing myself for the worst news. You can worry yourself sick, but we should all prioritise looking after ourselves by attending our appointments and doing regular breast checking. If you just go and get yourself screened you can find out whether it's good news or bad, and if it is breast cancer, early detection is so important.”