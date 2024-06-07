Cllr Lloyd read a poem in Welsh by the late Gwyn Thomas ‘Mae Gennyf Freuddwyd’ (‘I have a dream’) which conveyed the message of the hope for peace around the world. This was followed by a reading of Laurence Binyion’s poem ‘For the Fallen’ by Cllr. Dr Peter Harlech Jones: ‘At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them’.