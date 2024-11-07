Gwynedd college open events this month will show potential students what they have to offer.
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Menai and Glynllifon have a wide range of opportunities, including vocational courses, apprenticeships, A-levels, degrees and professional qualifications, and open events provide the perfect opportunity to explore campuses, meet tutors, ask any questions, learn what it’s like to study at college and get advice about securing your place for September 2025.
On Monday, 11 November, visit Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus from 5pm-7pm.
Dolgellau campus welcomes visitors on Monday, 18 November.
Coleg Menai’s new Bangor campus, Tŷ Menai, hold their open evening on Thursday, 21 November from 4.30-6.30pm.
Glynllifon campus hold their open day on Saturday, 23 November (9am-1pm).
Dr Siôn Peters-Flynn, Principal of Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, said: "The open events across our campuses are a great opportunity for you to see our excellent facilities, meet the staff, and learn more about the wide range of courses on offer.
“September 2025 may feel far away, but knowing your options and having a plan for your future is important. We are sure we have something to offer everyone, so do come to see us."
To book, visit https://www.gllm.ac.uk/cy/events