Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor welcome people to their Community Fun Days this Saturday.
Events will be taking place at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus on Saturday, 15 June, 11am–2pm.
The fun-filled events will be a fantastic day out for all the family with a host of exciting experiences and workshops for all ages.
There will be fun activities showcasing the inspiring courses on offer at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campuses, stalls and games from local companies and charities, and delicious food and drink to tantalise the taste buds.
It’s a chance to look around the excellent facilities, meet staff, ask questions and gain careers advice.
The events are free, open to everyone, and aimed at:
● School pupils who may be interested in going to college
● Parents who want to visit the campus to see the facilities and speak to staff
● Local residents interested in what college and local services have to offer
● People looking for a job or thinking of starting a new career
● And finally… families who just want a fun day out!