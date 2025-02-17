Events to get people involved in community-led climate action have been organised in Gwynedd.
Gwanwyn GwyrddNi events take place between 29 March and 20 April.
Taster sessions will allow people to see various Gwynedd projects, from growing food to community energy initiatives.
People can get broken items fixed at repair cafes to help reduce waste, and learn about food preservation and local produce at the new Pickling Shed in Dyffryn Nantlle.
Paned i'r Blaned are informal discussions about environmental issues in Welsh, and nature walks, guided bike rides bike repair events, talks and film showings will also take place.
Gwanwyn GwyrddNi will showcase the positive work across Pen Llŷn, Dyffryn Ogwen, Dyffryn Nantlle, Dyffryn Peris, and Bro Ffestiniog, and encourage people to get involved.
GwyrddNi is a community-led movement, supported by six community organisations in Gwynedd, which empowers local residents to create their own plans and projects to tackle climate change and promote sustainability.
Funding from the National Lottery will help to bring project ideas to life, but GwyrddNi needs you.
Nina Bentley, Bro Ffestiniog’s Community Facilitator, said: “GwyrddNi is here to facilitate but it’s the people in each area who decide together what they would like to see happen locally to tackle climate change, and to ensure a healthy, vibrant, positive future for the next generations.”
Rhian Cahill, Project Coordinator at GwyrddNi, said: "We are excited to launch Gwanwyn GwyrddNi and invite everyone to join us in this spring of community action. "This is a chance to see the incredible work happening at a local level, to learn about our environment, and to discover the many ways that each of us can contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient community."
A full calendar of events will be available and updated regularly at www.gwyrddni.cymru/gwanwyn.