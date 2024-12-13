A Gwynedd agricultural equipment company has been ordered to pay £34,000 for health and safety offences following the death of a man.
On 3 November 2021 a fatal accident occurred at GNH Agri Ltd, Meithrinfa, Aberdesach.
Warren Hayles died after a golf buggy which had been lifted by a 'pallet stacker' truck fell on him from height. The experienced mechanic had worked for the company for quite some time.
An investigation by Gwynedd Council environmental health officers with the help of specialist inspectors from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and North Wales Police found that the company's risk assessments were insufficient, the lifting equipment used was completely unsuitable and that there were no suitable arrangements for training and supervising staff.
Following a prosecution by Gwynedd Council, GNH Agri Ltd pleaded guilty to the charge that they had failed to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of their employees.
At a hearing at Mold Crown Court, on 28 November, the company was fined £16,000 and ordered to pay costs of £18,000 and an additional surcharge of £190.
Dafydd Wyn Williams, Head of Gwynedd's Environment Department, said: "This was a very serious case following a tragic accident on the GNH company site in Aberdesach where Warren Hayles lost his life.
Council officers have kept in touch with the family during the investigation and we extend our condolences to them following such a difficult time.
"As a council, we have a duty to ensure that any workplace is safe and that employees are protected during their work every day.
"It is vital that business owners and those responsible for sites ensure that suitable equipment is used for work, that safe operating methods are in place, and suitable risk assessments are prepared and implemented."