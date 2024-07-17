Gwynedd Council want the public's opinion on how county councillors are elected.
Councillors are currently selected through a majority electoral system, known as first past the post. It is one of two permitted voting systems.
The other option for Welsh councils is a Single Transferable Vote System, also known as a proportional or proportional representation.
The council will hold a public consultation on a potential change to the voting system. Everyone registered to vote in Gwynedd can take part.
Councillor Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for the Corporate Support Department, said: "The consultation will be open between 15 July and 15 September 2024, then Gwynedd councillors will carefully consider all responses and feedback received before making a final decision at a special meeting of the full council in October 2024.
"As part of this consultation process, we are also gathering the views of Gwynedd’s community councils, town councils and the city council."
You can participate in the consultation by visiting the council’s website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/systembleidleisiogwynedd
Paper copies will be available at local Gwynedd libraries and at Siop Gwynedd Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli (open 9am-4pm, Mon-Fri, excluding Bank Holiday).
To receive a copy by post, or in another language or format, call 01766 771000.