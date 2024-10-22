Gwynedd Council will increase parking fees by 40 per cent.
Cabinet agreed to the increase to meet a funding gap and protect services when it met on 15 October.
The increase will lead to an estimated annual additional income of £800,000.
Cabinet also approved plans to increase the price of an annual parking ticket from £140 to £145 per year and the price of a local parking ticket from £70 to £75 per year.
Two more schemes will see an extension of the enforcement hours of short stay car parks from 10am-4.30pm, to between 9am and 5pm, and adjustments to the Band 2 Long Stay Fee Structure, forecast to bring in an estimated additional £78,000 in income.
The £1 summer long stay fees for up two hours will be abolished. The price to park for four hours, currently £2, will rise to £2.50, generating a further £160,000 per year.
It was also anticipated that by increasing Pen y Gwryd parking fees, £40,000 could be raised, and upping the cost of the annual and Local Car Park Permit by £5 per annum would bring in £17,000. The existing summer fees for up to 12 hours, at £5, and up to 24 hours, at £10, would stay the same.
Band 2 long stay winter fees, would also see the loss of the £1 fee for the minimum stay of up to two hours. The price to park up to four hours would rise from £2, to £2.50, with up to 12 hours, priced at £3 and up to 24 hours, costing £4, staying the same.
Gwynedd Council will proceed with plans to implement the changes from 1 April, 2025.
Presenting a report, Gerwyn Jones, said: “We are looking to generate income where possible but also to look after our residents through things like season tickets.
“When you break it down the annual ticket cost works out at 40p and the local ticket at 21p per day.
“If you are familiar with driving, when you consider fuel and insurance and so on, this is very reasonable for the provision for our local residents in my mind.”
Chief executive Dafydd Gibbard added: “We cannot hide the situation, the fact that our financial situation is pushing us to many things in the report, including having to catch up with inflation, which is out of control nationally, for two or three years now.