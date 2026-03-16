A merry band of volunteers dedicated to collecting donations to spread hope and happiness across Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont are looking for volunteers and nominations of people to help this year.
The Dyffryn Elves’ 2025 “Hamper Hug” was their most successful year yet, with 90 hampers and gifts assembled and delivered.
Once again, children from Ysgol Gynradd Dyffryn Ardudwy made beautiful Christmas cards to go with them, and children and teachers are thanked for getting involved. This year also saw a new addition to the hampers - a Dyffryn Elves Calendar, featuring well-behaved elves!
The hampers are for residents of Dyffryn and Talybont who have recently lost someone, been through a tough time, been seriously ill, or are on their own with no family around. Nominations made by caring members of the community came in last autumn and the Elves got busy collecting donations of food and gifts, ready to be packed and delivered in time for Christmas.
They were met with a mixture of beaming smiles and tears when making the deliveries.
Thanks are given to all the individuals, businesses and organisations who support the group.
“It’s been truly fantastic to see everyone come together and see such a wonderful spirit in our little community,” a spokesperson said.
If you would like to make a donation you can do so directly via Nat West Bank, Dyffryn Elves, Account number: 71106154 and Sort code: 51-61-14.
Their JustGiving Page is now closed, but a new one will open from September 2026.
Nominations can be submitted for Christmas from October 2026 onwards. A hamper is not guaranteed, and the group work on nominations received. Details of how to nominate will be shared closer to October.
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