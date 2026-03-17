Barmouth’s flood defence scheme will be discussed again this Thursday, when Gwynedd Council holds another meeting about it.
The scheme previously drew criticism from residents who say changes have been made, but opposition remains.
Gwynedd engineers YGC say the promenade is deteriorating, and climate change, rising sea levels and increased frequency and intensity of storms and rainfall “means bigger, more frequent storm surges”, increasing the risk of Barmouth.
Their solutions include putting large rocks in front of the existing sea wall, building a secondary wall, and putting flood gates at road junctions and openings along that wall.
Resident Kyle Smith said: “One image shows a fence but no mention of who will maintain it. The council can’t maintain the seafront now. Is this going to be left to decay?
“Another shows rock armour by the fence but nothing there to keep people safe.
“That’s a hazardous area with some concrete trip hazards that won’t stop children or dogs going over them.
“Four inch holes every five metres won’t help drainage, and the wall in the second image is still too high.
“Also, they’re spending all this money but the Shoreline Management Plan says Barmouth North won’t be protected from the sea after 2055.
“I hope lots of people attend Thursday’s meeting to have their say.
“Locals should have been asked at the start for ideas to come back with something, not waste money on three consultations people aren’t happy with.”
Fellow resident Glyn Jones said: “The promenade is broken, structurally unsafe, but they’re still relying on it as part of the defence!
“They’ve not looked at drainage so when it floods it won’t drain fast enough. It’s the same now. There’s never been enough drainage.
“Who will manage the storm gates, and when they’re closed, what access will the council estate have? No-one is addressing these things.
“They're going to encourage the sand dunes to grow, which will close the main beach leaving access for just the lifeboat. In recent weeks we’ve had windblown sand in the town’s businesses, and that’s now. Everything they’re planning will exacerbate problems we have now.
“Suggested planters and picnic tables won’t survive. Who maintains those? They can’t maintain what’s there now on a good day, never mind a bad one.
“And I give it 18 months-two years before algae returns. People slip and fall on this. It’s just going to get worse. Who will clean it?
“Also, Barmouth is in more danger of flooding from the back.”
Gwynedd Council say this Thursday’s drop-in session (19 March, 10am-7pm) at the Pafiliwn, Byw’n Iach, aims “to provide the public with updated visuals and simplified scheme description, following comments received as part of the statutory pre-planning application consultation.
“The exact details regarding the type of fencing are still being developed and are subject to further detailed design.”
Anyone wishing to provide feedback is encouraged to do so by e-mail or feedback forms provided on the day, they added.
“A link to the visuals and scheme description is provided on the project website: https://shorturl.at/nhYUa .”
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