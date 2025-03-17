Gwynedd Council will calling for UK government to devolve broadcasting and media powers to Welsh government.
Bowydd and Rhiw Blaenau Ffestiniog councillor Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn said: “It has become clear over the past few years that Wales is not getting the full picture when it comes to discussing issues that are key to us as a nation on the media.
“If we don’t have control over our media and broadcasting it creates issues for Wales’ residents when discussing protests, emergencies and general issues that affect us as people on a day-to-day basis.
“A clear example of this was the mixed messages that came to us on our television screens, on the radio and through our mobile phones, during the pandemic. There was definite confusion at the time as Wales was watching and hearing news that was only relevant to England. It created chaos and confusion when discussing lockdown periods and important health rules and guidelines, especially when discussing moving across area boundaries.
"There is very little Welsh perspective and important discussion topics shown that are relevant to our residents currently and the time allocated on issues that affect the people of Gwynedd is limited."
Cllr Wyn ap Elwyn wants work done to investigate, prepare and lay the right foundations for the devolution of broadcasting into the hands of Wales, indicating that this work needs to take place with Westminster Government so there is a clear path for broadcasting devolution.
Peblig councillor Dewi Jones said: "In 1982, around the same time as establishing Radio Cymru and S4C, The Basque Country had one television channel and one radio channel in their own language. Today the Basque Country has six TV channels and five radio channels. Similarly in Catalonia in 1983, the country had one television channel and one radio channel in Catalan. Today, they have six TV channels and three radio channels. Here in Wales, 40 years on, we continue to have one Welsh TV and radio channel. That shows a huge disadvantage to Wales when you compare all three nations.
“The UK Media Bill of 2024 has replaced the old Bill but as it progresses through Parliament it has omitted the need to offer provision through the medium of Welsh. The Senedd’s Culture Committee expressed concerns about this, saying that Welsh language broadcasting provision needs to be continued as part of the new Act. UK Government ignored this.
“To our residents in Gwynedd, it means commercial radio stations such as Capital, formerly Champion and Heart have ceased to broadcast in Welsh. Over 20 years of broadcasting through the medium of Welsh via these commercial channels has ceased. What a sad day. It leaves a huge gap in our culture of being able to hear the Welsh language on our commercial radio frequencies. This is another vital reason why we need to devolve broadcasting into the hands of Wales and the Senedd.”
Gwynedd Council will contact Westminster Government to press them to investigate and prepare the foundations to devolve broadcasting into the hands of Wales.