Peblig councillor Dewi Jones said: "In 1982, around the same time as establishing Radio Cymru and S4C, The Basque Country had one television channel and one radio channel in their own language. Today the Basque Country has six TV channels and five radio channels. Similarly in Catalonia in 1983, the country had one television channel and one radio channel in Catalan. Today, they have six TV channels and three radio channels. Here in Wales, 40 years on, we continue to have one Welsh TV and radio channel. That shows a huge disadvantage to Wales when you compare all three nations.