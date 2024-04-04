A drop-in session has been organised in Meirionnydd to help people tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Gwynedd Council want people to know that support is available and help is at hand. To share information about that support and help, people are being asked to go to Siop Gwynedd Dolgellau.
There you can have a chat with Gwynedd’s Welfare Advocate about any problem you may be facing financially.
Sessions are organised for today (Thursday, 4 April) from 1pm-4pm and again on Monday, 8 April (also 1pm-4pm) and Thursday, 11 April from 9am-12pm.