Gwynedd Council leader Dyfrig Siencyn apologised on Friday to those who suffered at the hands of sex offender Neil Foden and said he would ‘consider’ his situation at the weekend, but no update has been given.
Four Cabinet members - Becca Brown, Berwyn Parry Jones, Dafydd Meurig and Elin Walker Jones - have resigned, saying they want to distance themselves from Siencyn’s comments in last Thursday’s BBC Wales Investigates programme into Foden in which, it is claimed, Siencyn refused to apologise to the victims.
Before that, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Plaid Cymru Leader, Plaid Cymru Senedd Members, Siân Gwenllian and Mabon ap Gwynfor, and MP Liz Saville Roberts said allegations made on the BBC Wales Investigates programme about more victims was “a matter of grave concern”.
They again publicly expressed their sympathies with Foden’s victims, adding: “We call again, as we originally made on 1 July 2024, on the Welsh Government to hold a full public inquiry into Neil Foden's time as a teacher and headteacher in Gwynedd, and for an independent review of the council's processes - we must understand exactly what went wrong in order to learn lessons, and that should be done swiftly."
Cllr Siencyn issued an apology on Friday to those who have suffered at the hands of sex offender Neil Foden, and supported the public inquiry call, saying: “I and my fellow councillors are determined to leave no stone unturned to establish what went wrong and to ensure this can never been allowed to happen again,” he said, adding “Neil Foden's victims remain in all our thoughts. My priority – and that of Cyngor Gwynedd – is that lessons are learnt from this tragic case.
“I confirm that I have requested a thorough independent review of all council internal processes in this area, to run alongside the statutory Child Practice Review (CPR). The CPR is completely independent of the council and has already started.
“The independent review of council processes will begin as soon as possible and we will act immediately on all recommendations that emanate from the process.
“In addition, in light of the further allegations about Neil Foden on this week's BBC programme, I support the call for a Public Inquiry.
“Over the weekend I will discuss with my fellow members and consider my own situation, before deciding on the best way forward.”