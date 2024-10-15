Cllr Siencyn issued an apology on Friday to those who have suffered at the hands of sex offender Neil Foden, and supported the public inquiry call, saying: “I and my fellow councillors are determined to leave no stone unturned to establish what went wrong and to ensure this can never been allowed to happen again,” he said, adding “Neil Foden's victims remain in all our thoughts. My priority – and that of Cyngor Gwynedd – is that lessons are learnt from this tragic case.