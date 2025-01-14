Gwynedd Council will build nine homes in Morfa Nefyn.
Planning gave the go-ahead on 13 January for the development, which is part of the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme to build 90 quality, affordable, adaptable, sustainable and energy-efficient homes houses for locals, especially those who find it difficult to buy or rent, but may not qualify for social housing.
The Morfa Nefyn site includes four two-bedroom homes and five three-bedroom homes, with some designed to be easily adapted to include more rooms to make them lifelong homes for families.
The development is part of a wider council plan to tackle Gwynedd’s housing shortage and ensure residents have access to quality affordable housing in their own communities. The plan aims to provide over 1,000 affordable homes over the next few years.
Once the Morfa Nefyn houses are ready, it will be possible for local people to apply for them through Tai Teg, which administers affordable housing schemes for Cyngor Gwynedd. The council encourages anyone interested in one of the houses to check the criteria and register with Tai Teg as soon as possible at https://taiteg.org.uk/en/am-i-eligible-to-apply
Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Cllr Paul Rowlinson said: “I’m extremely pleased to see this project moving forward; we are one step closer to seeing new, quality, affordable homes on this site.
“Over 80 per cent of the residents of Morfa Nefyn have been priced out of the housing market – a significant proportion who cannot buy a home in their own community. This is unjust and highlights the huge need for affordable homes in the area.
“One of the key principles of the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme is designing homes that prioritise the needs of potential residents. It will be possible to adapt them for growing families by increasing the number of bedrooms. The homes will be affordable and energy-efficient, and therefore comfortable and cheaper to heat – features that are essential for a community like Morfa Nefyn.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the site develop, and the positive impact this will bring to the wider community. I encourage anyone who is interested in applying for one of the houses to check the criteria and register now through Tai Teg.”
Local councillor Gareth Tudor Jones said: "There is an urgent need for more affordable housing in Llŷn, and I welcome the news that Cyngor Gwynedd has received planning permission for this development. Nefyn Town Council is equally pleased to see the project progress to the next stage.
“This is an ideal location to build new homes, especially for young families and individuals who have been priced out of the housing market. The site is in an extremely convenient location over the road to an excellent playground and within walking distance of Ysgol Morfa Nefyn.
"Most importantly, this project will mean more local people can stay in their community rather than having to move away to find an affordable home. It’s a step forward to ensure the long-term sustainability of our Welsh rural communities.”