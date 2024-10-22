Cabinet accepted the results of the Llechen Lân (A Clean Slate) report, presented by Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, which anticipates that the combination of “financial challenges, the impact of demographic challenges on human resources, and the impact of demographic challenges on the demand for services will create a situation of failure for older people’s services,” unless something is urgently done to address the situation, the report stated.