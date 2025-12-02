A trek across the Sahara has raised over £4,300 for St David’s Hospice.
Nichola Chegwin has returned from the extraordinary five-day trek across the desert, raising money for the hospice, which supports adults and their families across Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy.
The challenge covered 100km over four days. Temperatures climbed to 35°C, and the route alternated between soft sand dunes, stony plateaus, volcanic rock, sandy stretches and long, exposed plains.
“I could feel every single stone,” Nicola said.
“The thought of putting my boots on for the final day filled me with dread, but knowing it was the last push kept me going.”
Nichola didn’t realise how heavily the hospice depends on fundraising. “It’s given me perspective,” she said. “I’m proud to have helped raise awareness and funds, but it also shows how much more support our hospices need.”
Her original fundraising target was £1,600. Raising £4,353 is “overwhelming and a testament to how widely valued the hospice is,” she added.
Nichola, a Development Project Manager at North Wales Housing, held a cake sale at the office to raise money.
She said: “A big thanks to our local supermarkets for hosting bucket collections, Henllan Bakery and North Wales Housing colleagues for the amazing cakes, and Fron Goch Garden Centre for donating plants for the hospice summer sale.
“Every donation, big or small, kept me motivated!”.
Completing the trek has encouraged Nichola to take on more challenges. In 2026, she plans to complete the Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours, and in 2028 she hopes to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
“Pushing past what I thought were my limits has given me a new sense of confidence,” she said.
“I’d recommend anyone step outside their comfort zone and take on something that scares them a little.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.