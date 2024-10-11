Gwynedd Council leader Dyfrig Siencyn has apologised to those who have suffered at the hands of sex offender Neil Foden and will ‘consider’ his situation this weekend.
Cllr Siencyn released a statement this afternoon.
He said: “I sincerely apologise to all those who have suffered at the hands of sex offender Neil Foden and would wish to reassure the people of Gwynedd, and in particular the victims, that I and my fellow councillors are determined to leave no stone unturned to establish what went wrong and to ensure this can never been allowed to happen again.
“I reiterate what I have already said, that Neil Foden's victims remain in all our thoughts. My priority – and that of Cyngor Gwynedd – is that lessons are learnt from this tragic case.
“I confirm that I have requested a thorough independent review of all council internal processes in this area, to run alongside the statutory Child Practice Review (CPR). The CPR is completely independent of the council and has already started.
“The independent review of douncil processes will begin as soon as possible and we will act immediately on all recommendations that emanate from the process.
“In addition, in light of the further allegations about Neil Foden on this week's BBC programme, I support the call for a Public Inquiry.
“Over the weekend I will discuss with my fellow members and consider my own situation, before deciding on the best way forward.”