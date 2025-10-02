The latest episode in Gwynedd Council’s Welsh language podcasts series for families has been released, highlighting the importance of healthy sleep patterns.
This is the fourth episode in the ‘Mam, Dad a Magu’ (Mum, Dad and Parenting) podcast series, available on YouTube, Apple and Spotify platforms.
Actress and podcaster Mari Elen talks to sleep coach Rhian Mills and musician Yws Gwynedd about their experiences, exploring the importance of healthy sleep for children of all ages, offering expert advice, parents' personal stories, and discussion of practical ways to foster positive sleeping habits.
Mari said: "The biggest shock for me when I became a mum was the lack of sleep and how to deal with that. I'm so glad that I was able to be a part of this wonderful episode of ‘Mam, Dad a Magu’ and talk openly about normalising the mix of emotions you have during that initial period."
Yws added: "I've enjoyed being part of the conversation – it's reminded me to bear in mind that it's all about phases when raising children, and how important sleep is for children and parents!"
Officers from Gwynedd Council’s Children and Supporting Families Department were spurred on to create the podcast series ‘Mam, Dad a Magu’ having seen the need for a new way of talking to parents about common issues that can have an impact on children's natural development, and for it to be available through the medium of Welsh.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: "Finding Welsh-language content online that addresses and discusses common issues when raising a family is very difficult. There is so much available through the medium of English, but it's very important that content to support families is also available through the medium of Welsh – especially in an area like Gwynedd where discussing in Welsh is completely natural.
"I'm very pleased that the response to the podcasts has been very positive so far, with hundreds listening in. I believe that the medium's success lies in the ability to deal with sensitive issues in a friendly, warm and light-hearted way.
"It's important to remember that each child develops and learns in their own way, and that they don't compete with other children to reach the milestones. I'm extremely pleased that the podcasts are available as an aid for families in Gwynedd to support their children along the way.
"We know how busy life is for everyone raising children, so remember that it's possible to listen to or watch the previous editions of the podcasts at a time that suits you."
The ‘Mam, Dad a Magu’ podcast is suitable for anyone involved in bringing up children. It's available free on popular platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple and Amazon: https://shor.by/Mam-Dad-a-Magu
The other episodes in the series relate to breastfeeding, mental health, and using the toilet.
Information and resources to help families are available from Gwynedd Council, on their website -www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/TeuluGwynedd - or by contacting the Teulu Gwynedd team on 01286 678824.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.