GWYNEDD Council has announced its intention to introduce parking permits for Smithfield Lane, Dolgellau.
A draft order outlining proposed changes to the road and the cost of the permits has been released.
Full details are contained in the draft order which, together with maps showing the lengths of roads concerned and a statement of the council’s reasons for making the order, are available from the council.
Objections can also be made to the council before midnight on 16 April.
GWYNEDD Council has made an order stopping vehicles using Oakley Square, Blaenau Ffestiniog in two parts during excavation works on behalf of Scottish Power.
An alternative route is available.
Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect on 24 March for one month or until the work which is completed. The work is expected to take approximately 12 days.
SNOWDONIA National Park Authority has received applications for work to Bodegryn, Llanegryn, and land adjoining Tŷ Gwyn, Pennal.
A copy of the applications and submitted plans may be inspected on the authority’s website.
Representations can be made within 21 days of the appearance of this notice.
Probate
KEITH Francis Joel Burrows, late of Aesgard, 24 Gwaun Ganol, Criccieth, who died on 15 December, 2024.