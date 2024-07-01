A Gwynedd head teacher has been jailed for 17 years for the sexual abuse of four girls over a four-year period.
Neil Foden, 66 - strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle secondary school in Penygroes - was convicted of 19 charges including 12 counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child in a position of trust.
Five girls who cannot be identified accused Foden of abuse between January 2019 and September 2023. Foden, 66 was found not guilty of one count of sexual activity with one of the girls at an earlier trial in May. He was found guilty of the other charges on Wednesday, 15 May.
Mold Crown Court heard then that concerns first raised to Gwynedd council about Foden in 2019 were dismissed.
Speaking after Foden’s sentencing, Cllr Beca Brown, Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Education, said she had followed Foden’s case with alarm, and is “disgusted with what he has done”.
Welcoming the sentence, she said she hopes “the result brings some peace to the victims and their families”.
“What happened to the girls Neil Foden abused is nothing short of a tragedy,” she added.
“Details of the lessons to be learnt will become apparent when the North Wales Safeguarding Board review reports, and I commit to implementing whatever recommendations they make.
“But in the meantime, it is clear to me that these girls have been let down. Every child has the fundamental right to be safe, and to be safe at school. These girls should never have suffered like this in a place where they were supposed to be receiving education and having positive experiences in a caring, safe environment.
“Their courage and firm determination in coming forward to recount their experiences is something I admire deeply.
“There is nothing more important than the safety of children and young people and caring for them during their formative years is one of the greatest responsibilities there is.
“The welfare of children and young people is at the top of my priorities, and those of the Council, and in these challenging times where young people are under stress and pressure from many directions, it is important that we all continue to work hard to try and create the best possible circumstances for our youth on their journey through our schools.
“Whatever the outcome of the review that is underway, at the centre of all this are young girls who have suffered a horrific experience – and what happened to them should never happen again.
“I am eager to collaborate with the review and would welcome any early recommendations or ideas of lessons to be learned going forward from here.
“I welcome the appointment of the independent chair and investigators, who are very experienced in this area, and I want the remit of the review to be broad and thorough with evidence provided by all as needed.
“Other investigations may also be needed in addition to the current one – a public inquiry, for example. I'd welcome such an inquiry – indeed, I would wish to see one if necessary to reassure parents in Gwynedd that no stone will be left unturned.
“I wish to express unequivocally that I stand with the victims, I thank them for their extraordinary resilience, and I extend my deepest condolences to them, their families and friends.”