A Porthmadog couple have received the keys to an affordable home in their own community, thanks to a Gwynedd Council scheme.
Launched in 2021, Gwynedd Council’s Buy to Let scheme is part of its £190 million Housing Action Plan. They aim to purchase 100 properties across Gwynedd to rent them to local residents, helping to address the shortage of affordable housing in Gwynedd.
So far the council has purchased 50 and let 20 to local residents. The remainder are undergoing renovation to meet required standards before being rented out.
These properties include houses where a large number of Gwynedd residents have trouble finding affordable housing, such as Aberdyfi, Llanberis, Criccieth, and Pen Llŷn.
The council is working with Adra on this scheme, with Adra responsible for managing property on behalf of Gwynedd.
Homes are available to individuals who meet Tai Teg criteria. Register with Tai Teg to apply for a house.
Ffion Morris and her partner Rhodri have benefited and now live in a house through the scheme in Porthmadog.
"As a local couple, one from Penrhyndeudraeth and one from Porthmadog, we had been looking for a home for a while but were struggling to find a suitable place to rent in the area,” they said.
“Moving to our new home through the council's Buy to Let scheme feels like a dream and an amazing opportunity for us.
"We see a bright future here in our new house and are extremely grateful to the council, Tai Teg and Adra for supporting us through the process."
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: "It was a privilege to hand over the keys to Ffion and Rhodri - a young, local couple who are now able to live in a quality house within their own community.
"And this is the 20th house that has been let by the council, we have invested significantly in our intermediate affordable housing schemes, schemes that bridge the gap for those who are not eligible for social housing, but who may find it difficult to afford housing on the open market.
“In addition to the Buy to Let scheme, the council has other schemes such as Tŷ Gwynedd, to build and sell or rent houses to local people, and the Homebuy scheme, an equity loan to help people buy a house. If these schemes interest you, get in touch.
"We know the need for affordable housing is still huge in Gwynedd, but this example shows how our housing plans make a real difference to the lives of the people of Gwynedd. I wish Ffion and Rhodri every happiness in their new home."
Siân Gwenllian MS, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for housing and planning matters, said: "I am proud Gwynedd is taking the lead in Wales by using the radical powers gained through Plaid Cymru's Co-operation Agreement with the Welsh Government to take real steps to tackle the second home crisis.
“It’s encouraging to see the revenue raised being reinvested in schemes that give local people - especially young people - the opportunity to live in their own communities."
